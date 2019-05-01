  • Police: Man shot, killed while trying to get into house

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A man was shot as he tried to enter a home Wednesday morning in Wilkinsburg, police said.

    Officers were called about 6:30 a.m. to Franklin Avenue for a reported shooting and found the man dead on the home’s front porch, according to police.

    Investigators said someone inside the home fired a shot that struck the man in his head.

    It is believed the shooting stemmed from some sort of dispute or robbery in which the man tried to force his way into the home, police said.

    At least five people, including adults and children, were inside the home at the time of the incident, officials said.

