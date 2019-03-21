PITTSBURGH - One person was taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon following a shooting in the East Hills neighborhood of Pittsburgh.
Police were dispatched about 4:15 p.m. to the area of 2200 Wilner Drive.
Surveillance video showed a driver stopping to talk with the victim, who punched the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Marlon McMillan, in the face and threw something at him, according to a criminal complaint.
McMillan drove away, but then pulled back around and shot the victim while his 4-year-old son was in the vehicle with him, the complaint said. He then drove off again.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the arm and hand, police said. He was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment.
The investigation led police to Conestoga Road in Penn Hills, where McMillan was arrested during a traffic stop. He told police he planned to turn himself in.
McMillan admitted to the shooting, claiming it was self-defense and that he was “sick of being bullied” by the victim, police said.
