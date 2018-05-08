  • Police: Man stabs another in road rage incident

    MILLVALE, Pa. - A 60-year-old man was stabbed by another man during a road rage incident in Millvale Tuesday morning.

    Police said the man arrived at Children's hospital with a stab would around 10:45 a.m. and was transported to a local trauma hospital where he is in critical, but stable condition.

    The investigation determined that the victim was in the 2900 block of Smallman Street where he and another motorist got into an argument, police said.

    The argument continued along Route 28 and into Millvale, which turned into a physical altercation and the 60-year-old man being stabbed at the intersection of the Route 28 off ramp and East Ohio Street.

    Police said that 68-year-old John Hoegerl was the other man involved in the incident, and was taken into custody at his Millvale home without incident.

    Hoegerl will be charged with aggravated assault and is currently in the Allegheny County Jail. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call police.

     
     

