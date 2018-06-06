  • Police: Man stole neighbor's car, crashed it into KFC

    Updated:

    BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Police said a Bethel Park man stole his neighbor's car and crashed it into the KFC along Library Road.

    The Bethel Park Police Department shared a picture of the wreck on its Facebook page.

    Police arrested Michael Skelton, who, they said, was wearing stolen clothing from Walmart and was driving under the influence.

    He was arraigned on charges of DUI, theft of a motor vehicle and retail theft.

    Skelton is in the Allegheny County Jail on a $50,000 bond. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man stole neighbor's car, crashed it into KFC

  • Headline Goes Here

    $12M deal reached after newlywed killed on LA boardwalk

  • Headline Goes Here

    How to get a free VIN report before buying a used car

  • Headline Goes Here

    Marijuana, $4,000 found in car that crashed into several vehicles

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tractor-trailer crashes into utility poles, home