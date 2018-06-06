Police: Man stole neighbor's car, crashed it into KFC

BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Police said a Bethel Park man stole his neighbor's car and crashed it into the KFC along Library Road.
The Bethel Park Police Department shared a picture of the wreck on its Facebook page.
Police arrested Michael Skelton, who, they said, was wearing stolen clothing from Walmart and was driving under the influence.
He was arraigned on charges of DUI, theft of a motor vehicle and retail theft.
Skelton is in the Allegheny County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
