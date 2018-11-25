0 Police: Man threatens to kill couple, child and officers

SOUTH PARK, Pa. - A South Park man threatened to kill his neighbors, their son and officers who responded to the scene, police say.

Police said they responded to a residence on Verna Street in South Park on Friday after a woman called and said her neighbor, Keith Adams, 57, started yelling at her and her boyfriend and threatened to kill them and their 5-year-old son.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

The woman told police this has been an ongoing issue with Adams.

Police then went to his apartment and when they knocked on the door, Adams immediately began to yell, threatening to kill whoever was at the door, according to the criminal complaint.

TRENDING NOW:

Officers said they heard Adams inside his home saying, "You and I aren't done either. When I am done with your wife, you and your son are next."

Police said they believed Adams thought he was speaking to the victim's boyfriend after yelling several threats to kill them.

Adams eventually opened the door, came onto the porch and threatened to kill the officers on the scene, according to the criminal complaint.

Officer then drew their weapons and Adams attempted to go back inside, according to the criminal complaint. Officers said they were able to grab him and take him into custody.

Police said he appeared intoxicated and had a very strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

Adams is facing several charges including terroristic threats, harassment, and simple assault.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.