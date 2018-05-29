Police: Man threatens to use gun on another man at Primanti Bros.

PITTSBURGH - A man is facing charges for threatening another man at the Primanti Bros. on Penn Avenue, police said.
Charges against 25-year-old Devaughn Jemison include making terroristic threats after he got into an argument with the man and threatened to use a gun, according to a criminal complaint.
Jemison repeatedly grabbed his waistband as if he had a gun, the complaint said. However, police did not find a weapon in his possession.
Multiple officers responded as backup, and Jemison became “belligerent and aggressive” toward all the officers on scene, screaming at and threatening them, the complaint said.
While he was being taken to the Allegheny County Jail, Jemison removed his seatbelt and kept slamming his head off the rear seat divider, police said.
In addition to making terroristic threats, Jemison is charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and harassment.
