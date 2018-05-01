Police: Man wearing clown mask accused of attacking boy

KARNS CITY, Pa. - Police are searching for a person wearing a clown mask who lured and attacked a boy in Butler County Saturday.
Police said the boy said was lured into a wooded area along Hooker Road in Karns City after hearing a woman scream.
Investigators said a man wearing a clown mask appeared and hit the boy on the knee.
The boy was checked out at the hospital.
Police are urging anyone who may have seen a man wearing a clown mask in that area to call state police in Butler.
