  • Police: Man wearing clown mask accused of attacking boy

    KARNS CITY, Pa. - Police are searching for a person wearing a clown mask who lured and attacked a boy in Butler County Saturday. 

    Police said the boy said was lured into a wooded area along Hooker Road in Karns City after hearing a woman scream. 

    Investigators said a man wearing a clown mask appeared and hit the boy on the knee.  

    The boy was checked out at the hospital. 

    Police are urging anyone who may have seen a man wearing a clown mask in that area to call state police in Butler. 

     

