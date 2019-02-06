HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating a reported child luring in Hopewell Township involving a boy who was out walking his dog.
Police responded about 6:30 p.m. Monday to the area of Croxall Avenue and Alden Street.
The boy told police he was approached by a man who was driving a white BMW with black wheels. The car had an “I love the Patriots” bumper sticker and possible Ohio license plate starting with WPA.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The man reportedly spoke to the boy and is described as black and in his mid-40s with a medium build. He was wearing a Patriots hat and Oakley-type sunglasses with blue frames.
Police said the man drove off when the boy’s dog moved toward his vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell Township Police Department at 724-378-0557 or the county 911 center’s non-emergency dispatch at 724-775-0880.
TRENDING NOW:
- Parents share story of love and loss after tragic deaths of children in house fire
- Medic fired after putting camera in women's bathroom, sources say
- 'Please shut up': Pa. mom accused of scalding crying toddler in tub
- VIDEO: Redevelopment, expansion planned for Ross Park Mall
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}