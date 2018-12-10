Police: Man who planned attack on Ohio synagogue was inspired by Tree of Life shooting suspect

A man who is accused of planning to attack a synagogue in Toledo, Ohio was inspired by the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting suspect, police said.
Damon Joseph, 21, is charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
According to court documents, Joseph spoke with an undercover agent regarding the Tree of Life synagogue mass shooting in Pittsburgh, saying, “I admire what the guy did with the shooting actually.”
He added: “I can see myself carrying out this type of operation inshallah. They wouldn’t even [an attack] expect in my area...”
On Oct. 27, Robert Bowers opened fire inside the Temple of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, killing 11 people.
RELATED:
- Hate crimes, groups have history in Pittsburgh area
- Tree of Life Synagogue holds Hannukah ceremony at mass shooting site
- What we know about Robert Bowers, suspect in mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue
- D.C. white nationalist reveals possible motivation for Pittsburgh synagogue shooter
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}