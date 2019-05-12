BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police were on the scene of a shooting investigation in Butler County Saturday afternoon.
State police said Nicolas Domek III, 72, pulled up beside a woman's car on Route 356 in Buffalo Township after she crashed shortly after leaving work and shot her.
According to state police, Mary Jo Kornick, 62, of Freeport, was transported to Allegheny General Hospital, where she later died.
#BREAKINGNEWS: Police say 62 yr old Mary Jo Kornick of Freeport has died after being shot on Rt 356/Butler Rd shortly after leaving work. She had a PFA against the 72 yr old man who pulled up beside her car after she crashed & shot her. He was located at a cemetery in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/61seZbCMNh— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) May 11, 2019
Kornick had a PFA against the Domek, according to state police.
State police said Domek was found dead at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Hazelwood with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.
#UPDATE: 72-yr-old Nicolas Domek III of Pittsburgh was found dead at Calvary Cemetery in Pittsburgh. He died from a suspected self-inflicted gun shot wound. Domek is the man who shot and killed 62-yr-old Mary Jo Kornick on Rt 356 in Buffalo Township.https://t.co/iq6fLiKSqd— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) May 12, 2019
