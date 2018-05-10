Police, medical examiner respond to Hill District scene

Police and paramedics are responding to a scene in the Hill District late Wednesday night.
We're at the scene trying to learn more about what happened for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
The Medical Examiner just arrived on Bedford Ave #WPXI pic.twitter.com/rIlHl2uS7v— Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) May 10, 2018
Police have taped off a portion of the 2500 block of Bedford Avenue.
Channel 11 spotted an Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s vehicle at the scene.
