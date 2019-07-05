DUQUESNE, Pa. - Officers found guns, drugs and cash inside a car in Duquesne, along with a mother and her three kids.
Jamara Dixon-Atkins was pulled over near Fairmont Avenue on Thursday for going 73 mph in a 35 mph zone.
According to police, during the traffic stop she started fighting with them in front of her children.
When they searched the car, they found two guns, marijuana, a scale and $1600.
