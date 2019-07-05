  • Police: Mom stopped for speeding found with drugs, guns, cash inside car with her 3 children

    DUQUESNE, Pa. - Officers found guns, drugs and cash inside a car in Duquesne, along with a mother and her three kids.

    Jamara Dixon-Atkins was pulled over near Fairmont Avenue on Thursday for going 73 mph in a 35 mph zone.

    According to police, during the traffic stop she started fighting with them in front of her children.

    When they searched the car, they found two guns, marijuana, a scale and $1600.

