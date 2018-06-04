Police monitoring speed in neighborhoods as school lets out for summer

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Cranberry Township and the Cranberry Police Department are banding together to keep kids safe this summer.
With Seneca Valley School District letting out for the summer, that means there will be thousands of kids out and about.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is talking to police and the township about what their goals are with the program, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
They’re taking part in a national campaign called “Keep Kids Alive, Drive 25.”
It’s an initiative to make sure drivers stay at 25 miles per hour in residential neighborhoods.
During the campaign, neighborhoods post reminder signs and also electronic boards that measure drivers’ speed limits.
