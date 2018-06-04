  • Police monitoring speed in neighborhoods as school lets out for summer

    CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Cranberry Township and the Cranberry Police Department are banding together to keep kids safe this summer.

    With Seneca Valley School District letting out for the summer, that means there will be thousands of kids out and about.

    They’re taking part in a national campaign called “Keep Kids Alive, Drive 25.”

    It’s an initiative to make sure drivers stay at 25 miles per hour in residential neighborhoods.

    During the campaign, neighborhoods post reminder signs and also electronic boards that measure drivers’ speed limits.

