Police: Mother, father charged after infant found with 13 fractures

A mother and father are facing charges after doctors allegedly found 13 fractured bones in their infant.
Police said John and Tiffany Clark, of Connellsville Township, brought their son to UPMC Children's Hospital because he became "fussy" in his car seat, according to our partners at TribLive.com.
That's when doctors found all of the fractures.
According to the Trib, police said Tiffany Clark told them that the infant fell off of the couch when her husband was changing him.
Both parents are now facing charges including aggravated assault, child endangerment, reckless endangerment and simple assault.
