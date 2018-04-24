  • Police nab man they say is responsible for pair of robberies

    Updated:

    Police were called to a Fayette County local beer distributor Monday night for a man allegedly holding a clerk at knifepoint with a butcher knife.

    The description matched a man they had been searching for, who said he had a gun when he held up the Walgreens just up the street in Uniontown earlier this month.

    Cara Sapida learns more about that suspect, and how police eventually caught him, for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police nab man they say is responsible for pair of robberies

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gov. Wolf announces aid for those affected by February tornado