  • Police need help finding family of man killed in Charleroi house fire

    Updated:

    CHARLEROI, Pa. - A man died in a house fire early Saturday in Charleroi.

    Investigators said the fire broke out at the home at Rear Fallowfield Avenue just after 5 a.m.

    James Harbaugh, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    Emergency dispatchers said Harbaugh was standing in the doorway when first responders arrived on the scene.  

    Investigators said the cause of the fire was accidental and said Harbaugh was on oxygen.

    Officials are having trouble locating Harbaugh's family, so they are asking for the public's help. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County Coroner's Office at 724-228-6785. 

    Charleroi Regional police are investigating.

    WPXI’s Lori Houy is at the scene talking with investigators and working to find out more about the victim for Channel 11 Morning News.

    TRENDING NOW:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories