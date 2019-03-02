CHARLEROI, Pa. - A man died in a house fire early Saturday in Charleroi.
Investigators said the fire broke out at the home at Rear Fallowfield Avenue just after 5 a.m.
James Harbaugh, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Emergency dispatchers said Harbaugh was standing in the doorway when first responders arrived on the scene.
Investigators said the cause of the fire was accidental and said Harbaugh was on oxygen.
This fatal fire in @charleroiboro was accidental. The man who lived here was on oxygen. Police and Fire need your help locating any of his family. #WPXI #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/7k6CPQZ5wP— Gigi (@wpxigigi) March 2, 2019
Officials are having trouble locating Harbaugh's family, so they are asking for the public's help.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County Coroner's Office at 724-228-6785.
Charleroi Regional police are investigating.
WPXI’s Lori Houy is at the scene talking with investigators and working to find out more about the victim for Channel 11 Morning News.
