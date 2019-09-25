ELIZABETH BOROUGH, Pa. - A delivery vehicle was stolen Monday from a pizza shop in Elizabeth Borough, police said.
Surveillance video shows a man walking up and down Plum Street near Mama Pepino's Pizza about 3 p.m.
The man jumped into the delivery vehicle, which was left in park with the keys inside. The driver was in the pizza shop picking up the next order.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is learning why authorities believe the man could be linked to other burglaries in the borough -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
“Very brazen, broad daylight, right in front of an open business. There's video cameras all over the place. They're not hidden. They're easily seen,” Elizabeth Borough Police Chief William Sombo said.
Police are still looking for the man who stole the vehicle, so they are asking the public to be on the lookout for a silver 2011 Kia Soul with license plate JNT-7932.
The delivery driver whose vehicle was stolen is a widow who is trying to make ends meet, police said.
