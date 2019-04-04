  • Police need help finding missing 13-year-old girl

    NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - Police in New Kensington are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

    Patience Johnson was last seen Monday morning. She was wearing a black hoodie, black and white pants, brown knee-high boots and silver hoop earrings.

    Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the New Kensington Police Department at 724-339-7533.

