PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man who is in need of medical attention.
Michael Johnson, 26, was last seen Tuesday evening in the area Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood and Browns Hill Road. He was wearing a dark green shirt and black pants.
Johnson is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and wears his hair in small twists.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police said Johnson might be headed to The Waterfront in Homestead.
Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons detectives at 412-323-7141.
TRENDING NOW:
- Family desperate for answers after woman's body found in suitcase
- Bomb threats called into Youngstown fireworks business after President Trump tweet
- Mother of toddler left at fire station found, investigators believe
- VIDEO: Teen mows American flag design into yard to honor fallen soldier
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}