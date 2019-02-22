  • Police need help identifying gas station robber

    Updated:

    HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are hoping surveillance video from a gas station robbery in Westmoreland County can help catch the thief.

    It happened two weeks ago at the BP on Route 136 in Hempfield Township.

    Police are hoping the robber's clothing and unusual demeanor help break the case. 

    Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko obtained the surveillance video and talked with investigators. Watch her full report tonight on Channel 11 at 5:30 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories