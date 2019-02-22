Police need help identifying gas station robber

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are hoping surveillance video from a gas station robbery in Westmoreland County can help catch the thief.
It happened two weeks ago at the BP on Route 136 in Hempfield Township.
Police are hoping the robber's clothing and unusual demeanor help break the case.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko obtained the surveillance video and talked with investigators. Watch her full report tonight on Channel 11 at 5:30 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Patriots owner Robert Kraft facing prostitution charge in Florida
- Anonymous letter could shed light on decades-old disappearance
- Mother charged after baby overdoses days before 1st birthday
- VIDEO: Alabama Woman Accused of Trolling Obituaries to Find Burglary Victims
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}