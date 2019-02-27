  • Police need help identifying man who shouted 'police' while pounding on apartment door

    SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Scott Township police are working to identify the person in this photo.

    Police said the man created a scary situation for a single mom and her children when he said he was "police," pounded on her door and demanded to be let in.

    The mom told Channel 11's Renee Wallace “It was really scary and I’m scared now he’ll come back.”

