Police need help identifying man who shouted 'police' while pounding on apartment door

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Scott Township police are working to identify the person in this photo.
Police said the man created a scary situation for a single mom and her children when he said he was "police," pounded on her door and demanded to be let in.
The mom told Channel 11's Renee Wallace “It was really scary and I’m scared now he’ll come back.”
Why police are putting out surveillance pics trying to quickly identify this man, on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
