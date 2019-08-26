SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are working to identify a man suspected of stealing electronic equipment from the Scott Township Pool.
Surveillance photos of the man, who ran out of the community room to a waiting black Honda sedan, were posted on the Scott Township Police Department’s Facebook page.
The stolen equipment is worth several thousands of dollars, police said.
Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the police department at 412-276-7725.
