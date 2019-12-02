  • Police need help identifying woman accused of using couple's credit cards

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - Do you recognize this woman?  Police in Washington are searching for her and they need your help.

    She’s accused of using credit cards that were taken from an elderly couple during a home invasion. 

    Police posted a surveillance picture of the woman on their Facebook page.

    Anyone with information about who she is should call Washington police or private message them on their Facebook page.

