WASHINGTON, Pa. - Do you recognize this woman? Police in Washington are searching for her and they need your help.
She’s accused of using credit cards that were taken from an elderly couple during a home invasion.
Police posted a surveillance picture of the woman on their Facebook page.
Anyone with information about who she is should call Washington police or private message them on their Facebook page.
