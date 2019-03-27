Police need help identifying young boy found wandering along street

DUQUESNE, Pa. - A young boy was found wandering along a street in Duquesne Wednesday morning, and police are asking for the public’s help identifying him.
The boy, whose first name might be Devin and is believed to be about 3 years old, was found about 10 a.m. in the area of Overland Avenue, police said.
Police took the boy into protective custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Duquesne Police Department or call 911.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- County bans unvaccinated minors in public as measles spreads
- Channel 11 report prompts health department investigation of rare cancer cases
- Police investigating shooting that hurt woman
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh mayor praises police response to protests, calls for changes to laws
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}