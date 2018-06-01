Police: Neighbors help track down burglars moments after breaking into home

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two men are in jail, accused of breaking into at least one Westmoreland County home.
But according to police, they didn't get very far away from the Hempfield Township property before getting caught.
How neighbors helped track them down, on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- National Doughnut Day 2018: Where to find deals and free doughnuts
- Teen diagnosed with life-threatening disease after working out too much
- Neighbor talks about shooting pit bull as it attacked girl
- VIDEO: Loose peacocks wreak havoc on Pennsylvania highway
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}