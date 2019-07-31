Police: Newborn found on porch near Philadelphia 'doing OK'

Upper Darby police said the infant was found abandoned at about 1 p.m. Tuesday. The child was taken to Delaware County Hospital and reported "doing OK." Police were asking for help locating the parents.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta canceled days before scheduled start
- Woman wanted for allegedly urinating on potatoes at West Mifflin Walmart
- Brawl breaks out between Pirates and Reds
- VIDEO: Woman in tears after her shop is vandalized, customers' cars smashed
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Terrell Phillips told WPVI-TV that the baby was wrapped in a little white blanket on the porch. He said he picked her up and saw that the newborn "still had the umbilical cord."
Police noted that under the Newborn Protection Act (Safe Haven) a child may be left in the care of a hospital or police officer without criminal liability, as long as the child is no older than 28 days and is unharmed.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}