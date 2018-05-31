PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh police officer was in court Thursday for his second arrest in six months related to domestic incidents.
Rachmiel Gallman’s case was continued after a judge refused a prosecutor’s request to revoke bond. Gallman remains free on bond and is currently suspended without pay from the Bureau of Police.
Renee Wallace talks to Gallman’s defense attorney about what’s next, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Deadly crash between dump truck, car shuts down McKees Rocks Bridge
- Mister Rogers clothing, accessories introduced by Steel City brand
- Anniversary of deadly microburst at Kennywood Park
- VIDEO: Peacocks block traffic in Philadelphia
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}