TURTLE CREEK, Pa. - A police officer was taken to the hospital after a car crash in Allegheny County.
According to investigators, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Airbrake Avenue and Ninth Street in Turtle Creek.
Police told Channel 11 the officer that was involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital, and he was listed in stable condition.
The details surrounding what led to the crash are still unclear, and the condition of the person who was in the other vehicle is unknown.
