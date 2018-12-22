  • Police officer injured while confronting man trying to break into his home

    LIGONIER, Pa. - An off-duty Ligonier Borough police officer was injured when he confronted a man who was trying to break into his home early Saturday morning, police said.

    Police said Brad Steffey was trying to break into the home around 3:45 a.m.

    The officer was hurt when he got into an altercation with Steffey.

    Steffey fled but was later apprehended by officers a short distance away, according to police.

    Police said charges, including aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, attempted burglary, resisting arrest and public intoxication, are pending. 

