Police officer injured while confronting man trying to break into his home

LIGONIER, Pa. - An off-duty Ligonier Borough police officer was injured when he confronted a man who was trying to break into his home early Saturday morning, police said.
Police said Brad Steffey was trying to break into the home around 3:45 a.m.
The officer was hurt when he got into an altercation with Steffey.
Steffey fled but was later apprehended by officers a short distance away, according to police.
Police said charges, including aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, attempted burglary, resisting arrest and public intoxication, are pending.
TRENDING NOW:
- Online campaign for border wall raises concerns
- Man dies of coronary heart disease hours after wife says he was turned away from hospital
- Man claims he is indigenous, has rights to other family's brand-new home
- VIDEO: Bruegger's Bagels warns customers about nationwide data breach
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}