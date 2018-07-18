Police officer proves that no one can resist a playground obstacle course

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Inside the East Pittsburgh council meeting Tuesday, the mood was tense and the topic serious, but outside one police officer demonstrated what community policing is all about.
The unidentified North Versailles officer was playing with a 6-year-old on a playground in a moment of pure joy captured by photographer Paul Falavolito.
“Everyday across the United States, thousands of police officers positively engage with their community. Most go unnoticed and don't care to be acknowledged, it's part of what we do, as it should be,” the North Versailles Police Department said on Facebook.
Falavolito had been inside the gymnasium where the meeting was taking place, but when he stepped outside, he saw the magical moment.
