Shane Kovach says he knows it’s a cliché, but he really did just want to help people when he decided to become a Pittsburgh police officer.
He did just that recently, keeping an overdose victim alive with CPR while medics worked on the man.
Damany Lewis talks to Kovach about the experience, and the reaction from the public as word got out about his heroics, for Channel 11 News at 5:55 p.m.
