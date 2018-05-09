  • Police officer rescues overdose victim

    Updated:

    Shane Kovach says he knows it’s a cliché, but he really did just want to help people when he decided to become a Pittsburgh police officer.

    He did just that recently, keeping an overdose victim alive with CPR while medics worked on the man.

    Damany Lewis talks to Kovach about the experience, and the reaction from the public as word got out about his heroics, for Channel 11 News at 5:55 p.m.

    Police officer rescues overdose victim

    Trial set for physician tied to guitarist's fatal overdose

    Arrest made in year-old fatal overdose in Murrysville