Police officer resigns after investigation into accusations of sexual harassment

    A Beaver County police officer has resigned amid an investigation into accusations of harassment.

    Chippewa Township Officer Jonathan Lutton resigned even though charges hadn’t yet been filed.

    County detectives allege he made unwanted sexual comments and gestures, and sent unwanted texts, to a female police officer. According to a criminal complaint, detectives say this had been happening for about a year. 

