Police officer resigns after investigation into accusations of sexual harassment

A Beaver County police officer has resigned amid an investigation into accusations of harassment.
Chippewa Township Officer Jonathan Lutton resigned even though charges hadn’t yet been filed.
County detectives allege he made unwanted sexual comments and gestures, and sent unwanted texts, to a female police officer. According to a criminal complaint, detectives say this had been happening for about a year.
Amy Marcinkiewicz is putting together a timeline of the investigation and learning more about Lutton for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- At least 1 dead, several injured after car slams into medical building
- Dive team searching for possible drowning victim
- Man arrested for shooting driver in April confesses to killing man over weekend
- VIDEO: Officers on leave after beating man on camera
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}