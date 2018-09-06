  • Police officer's inclusion in 'hometown heroes' banners causes rift

    Updated:

    Dozens of community members in Vandergrift are frustrated about a “hometown hero” banner that might have to come down. 

    Nearly every council member voted to take the banner down because it’s not a military banner like the others in town. Instead, the banner is in memory of a Vandergrift police officer who passed away several months ago.  

    Michele Newell is speaking with concerned residents and the officer’s wife about what they are doing to keep the banner up, for 11 at 11.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories