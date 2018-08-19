Police: Officer saw suspect chasing victim down street while shooting at him

PITTSBURGH - A man has been arrested for a deadly shooting in a Pittsburgh neighborhood earlier this week.
The shooting happened Monday on Bedford Avenue and charges were filed Friday.
We're getting new information from the criminal complaint, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 11, a Pittsburgh Police officer actually saw the suspect chasing the victim down a street while shooting at him.
