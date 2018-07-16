0 Police officer treated after inhaling white substance during drug bust

GREENSBURG, Pa. - A Greensburg police officer was treated after inhaling a white substance during a drug investigation.

Officers were checking out a home where someone had died of an overdose earlier in July.

Channel 11 talked to several people who live on the street where the drug bust happened. They said they don't feel safe living there because there's been an increase in drug activity.

"Something was going on. I wasn't sure. I didn't want to come out and cause any problems," said resident Heather Fahnestock-Dube.

Fahnestock-Dube said she has lived on Cleveland Street for three years.

“I mean, it’s usually pretty quiet but every so often stuff like this happens I mean there is a lot more drug trafficking coming up," Fahnestock-Dube said.

She told us she saw a lot of police activity on Friday night just a few houses down from where she lives.

According to our partners at the Trib, one officer’s face became numb after he came into contact with a white powder while searching the home.

He was examined by ambulance staff and is said to be doing OK.

Besides the unknown white powder, police also found crack cocaine, heroin and other items associated with drug dealing.

Cornelius Scaine, Amanda Burkhart and Rachel Revers are all facing charges related to the drug bust.

Revers is also facing child endangerment charges because there was a child inside the home.

At this time, the white substance with which the officer came into contact is being tested in a lab to determine what it is.

