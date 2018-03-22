  • Police on high-alert ahead of unsanctioned IUPatty's Day event

    Updated:

    INDIANA, Pa. - An unsanctioned event at Indiana University of Pennsylvania has Pennsylvania State Police on high alert already.

    Last year, the IUPatty's Day event ended in deadly gunfire when one person was killed and three others hurt in separate shootings.

    The deadly shooting happened off-campus and students were not involved in either incident.

    This is an annual tradition at IUP where hundreds of people come into town to party off-campus for the weekend.

    Pennsylvania State Police say they will have a driving under the influence checkpoint and will be looking for aggressive drivers.

    They will also have troopers on horseback patrolling the neighborhoods to make sure things don't get out of hand.

    Troopers are encouraging people to call 911 to report suspicious or criminal activity.

     
     

