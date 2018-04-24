ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - Police are investigating a car crash Tuesday in Beaver County.
Investigators said the crash happened just before 1 p.m. at Country Club Drive and Mercer Road in Ellwood City.
Emergency dispatchers tell Channel 11 at least one person is trapped and a medical helicopter is headed to the scene.
WPXI is sending Chopper 11 to the scene. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
