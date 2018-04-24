  • Police on scene of crash in Beaver County

    Updated:

    ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - Police are investigating a car crash Tuesday in Beaver County. 

    Investigators said the crash happened just before 1 p.m. at Country Club Drive and Mercer Road in Ellwood City. 

    Related Headlines

    Emergency dispatchers tell Channel 11 at least one person is trapped and a medical helicopter is headed to the scene.  

    WPXI is sending Chopper 11 to the scene.  Refresh WPXI.com for updates. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police on scene of crash in Beaver County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man planned to shoot judge, courthouse in jailhouse plot

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jury finds man guilty of double homicide

  • Headline Goes Here

    Child killed, man injured in SUV-minibike collision

  • Headline Goes Here

    Street reopens after crash shears utility pole, downs wires