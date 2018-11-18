Police on scene of reported shooting in North Braddock

BRADDOCK, Pa. - Police and EMS are on the scene of a reported shooting in the 900 block of Walnut Street in North Braddock.
This is the scene in North Braddock where we’re being told a young man has been shot in an alleyway behind Cliff Street no word on his condition #wpxi pic.twitter.com/JeiI97z7H9— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) November 18, 2018
We have a crew at the scene working to learn more from police. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for the latest updates.
