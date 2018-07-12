  • Police: Panhandler tried to pull woman out of car stopped at intersection

    Police say a panhandler attacked a woman in a stopped car at a Polish Hill intersection.

    After the male driver ignored his request for money late at night, he allegedly walked around to the passenger side and tried to pull the driver’s wife out of the window.

    Renee Wallace spoke to that woman and will have more details in this terrifying story on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

