Police: Caregivers waited hours after 2-year-old fell out window to seek help

BUTLER, Pa. - Police in Butler said caregivers waited several hours to seek help after a 2-year-old boy fell out of a second-story window.
The boy reportedly fell out the window at some point overnight, but 911 was not contacted until 1 p.m.
2 yr old Butler boy falls out a second-story window. Police say adults in the home did not call for help. Hours later, he’s taken to the hospital. I’m working to learn his condition. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/8UOSZUhbDu— Amy Marcinkiewicz (@WPXIAmy) July 3, 2018
Amy Marcinkiewicz is at the scene working to learn more about the boy's condition. She will have a live report on 11 News at 5.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}