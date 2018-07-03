  • Police: Caregivers waited hours after 2-year-old fell out window to seek help

    BUTLER, Pa. - Police in Butler said caregivers waited several hours to seek help after a 2-year-old boy fell out of a second-story window.

    The boy reportedly fell out the window at some point overnight, but 911 was not contacted until 1 p.m.

    Amy Marcinkiewicz is at the scene working to learn more about the boy's condition. She will have a live report on 11 News at 5.

     
     

