    BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - Bridgeville police are working to track down another driver who passed a school bus as it was stopped with its lights on.

    This is the second time in a month this department posted a video like that.

    In the video, it's clear the driver never slowed down.

    According to police, the camera clearly shows the license plate and the driver will be contacted.

    The other incident was recorded from a school bus on Bank Street.

    In that case, police said the bus was clearly stopped and children were about to get off when a driver blew by.

    The Baldwin man who was behind the wheel was charged.

     
     

