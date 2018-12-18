BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - Bridgeville police are working to track down another driver who passed a school bus as it was stopped with its lights on.
This is the second time in a month this department posted a video like that.
In the video, it's clear the driver never slowed down.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 Chicago police officers struck, killed by train while investigating shooting
- Steelers kicker Chris Boswell deletes Twitter account, disables comments on Instagram
- Man charged in bar fight that led to woman being knocked out by security guard
- VIDEO: Person of interest in custody after shooting, schools locked down
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
According to police, the camera clearly shows the license plate and the driver will be contacted.
The other incident was recorded from a school bus on Bank Street.
In that case, police said the bus was clearly stopped and children were about to get off when a driver blew by.
The Baldwin man who was behind the wheel was charged.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}