Police preparing for trial of former officer charged in death of Antwon Rose

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Public Safety is preparing for former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld’s trial that’s scheduled to start next week.
Rosfeld shot and killed 17-year-old Antwon Rose as he and another teenager ran from a traffic stop this summer.
Emergency Management set up a meeting to discuss numerous events downtown including St. Patrick’s Day, The Pittsburgh Marathon, and the trial.
Police say in light of the upcoming trial, they’re preparing for “some inconveniences similar to what Pittsburgh experienced last summer.”
