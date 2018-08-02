  • Police pull 4-year-old girl's body from river; mother believed to have thrown her in

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old girl is dead after a woman believed to be her mother threw her into a Florida river.

    A Tampa police news release says divers found the girl about 75 feet (23 meters) from the Hillsborough River's shore Thursday afternoon. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

    A search began shortly after witnesses reported seeing a woman toss a child into the water. Police say they've located the woman and taken her into custody.

    Officials didn't immediately identify the woman or the girl.

