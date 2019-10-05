PITTSBURGH - A man was taken to the hospital after police found him suffering from gunshot wounds while driving in Pittsburgh.
According to investigators, a detective spotted a vehicle "driving erratically" on Western Avenue near Galveston Avenue in the North Side around 3 p.m. Saturday.
After the detective pulled the vehicle over, police said the driver then got out of his vehicle and laid down in the street because he was "suffering from gunshot wounds."
The victim – who was not identified – was taken via ambulance to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
Police are still trying to figure out where the actual shooting took place, and the investigation is ongoing.
TRENDING NOW:
- 12-year-old girl found unconscious at South Park homecoming bonfire
- Steelers reach injury settlement, release Grimble
- Toddler dies after falling down stairs near escalator at Charlotte airport
- VIDEO: Teen paralyzed in gymnastics accident returns to Moon in emotional homecoming
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}