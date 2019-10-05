  • Police pull over vehicle ‘driving erratically,' find gunshot victim inside

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A man was taken to the hospital after police found him suffering from gunshot wounds while driving in Pittsburgh.

    According to investigators, a detective spotted a vehicle "driving erratically" on Western Avenue near Galveston Avenue in the North Side around 3 p.m. Saturday.

    After the detective pulled the vehicle over, police said the driver then got out of his vehicle and laid down in the street because he was "suffering from gunshot wounds."

    The victim – who was not identified – was taken via ambulance to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

    Police are still trying to figure out where the actual shooting took place, and the investigation is ongoing.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories