Police pursuit ends after car flips over several times

DUQUESNE, Pa. - A police chase ended on Route 837 in Duquesne after the car police were pursuing flipped over several times and came to an abrupt stop.
The incident started early Saturday morning when Homestead Police got a call for domestic violence around 3:20 a.m. Saturday morning.
As officers approached the scene, the black Chevy Impala, with no license plate, took off at a high rate of speed into Duquesne, where the driver lost control, police said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police respond to 'suspicious scene' in Carrick
- Steelers fan finishes incredible tattoo after 5 years
- New York girl's message in bottle found 3 years later in Morocco
- VIDEO: Tornado touched down on Mt. Washington 20 years ago
We're told the fire department stabilized the vehicle.
The driver and passenger were removed from the car and police tell us they did not have life-threatening injuries. They were conscious and alert and taken by EMS to the hospital, according to police.
Route 837 was shut down for about an hour as police investigated and the car was towed away.
We're still working to find out what charges will be filed
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}