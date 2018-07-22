Police pursuit ends with suspect barricaded in L.A. grocery store

Police believe a man involved in a standoff with officers at a Los Angeles supermarket shot his grandmother and girlfriend before firing at officers during a pursuit, then crashing outside the supermarket and running inside the store.
Officer Mike Lopez, a police spokesman, says the man had fled from the scene after the Saturday afternoon shooting in South Los Angeles.
He says officers tried to pull the man over and were led on a pursuit. Lopez says the suspect shot multiple rounds at officers during the chase but no officers were struck.
TRENDING NOW:
- Heroin confiscated, dive teams searching for possible weapon after police pursuit
- 19-year-old woman shot multiple times in Pittsburgh neighborhood
- 9 members of one family among 17 killed in duck boat accident on lake in Branson, Missouri
- VIDEO: Dentist Shows off Moves in Viral ‘In My Fillings' Dance Video
At least one officer returned fire.
Lopez says the man crashed outside of a Trader Joe's supermarket in Silver Lake and then ran into the store.
He says the situation is still unfolding and it isn't clear if employees are still inside the store.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}