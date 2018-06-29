PITTSBURGH - The Bureau of Pittsburgh Public Safety has released its safety plan for the event at Heinz Field this weekend.
Tens of thousands of fans will pack the North Shore on Saturday to see country star Luke Bryan.
Heat indices will be in the triple digits.
According to police, the city will set up misting stations around the venue and have ambulances on standby.
Parking lots open at 1 p.m. for tailgaters and the concert gates open at 4 p.m.
Dozens of police, including officers on horseback, will be on patrol.
