PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police rescued several baby turkeys Monday afternoon after they became stuck in a storm drain.
Police said at Parkview Boulevard and Summerset Drive, several baby turkeys, known as poults, were stuck.
Officer Alex Herstine climbed into the drain and pulled the poults out.
Officer Herstine and another officer had the baby birds safe within 15 minutes.
Police said the birds were taken down to the station, and were going to be either picked up by the Humane Society or the Pittsburgh Zoo.
