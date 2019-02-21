NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 9-week-old puppy swiped off its owners’ front porch in North Union Township is back home tonight.
State Police found little Ginger within a couple of hours, although she was injured after being taken.
A brazen 19-year-old reportedly walked right up to the porch to grab the dog before taking off.
Channel 11's Erin Clarke is finding out what police say the thief did that led them to the dog tonight on Channel 11 News at 5:30.
