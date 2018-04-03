  • Police responding to fight find child living in filth, makeshift bathroom

    Updated:

    MIDLAND, Pa. - Police responding to reports of a fight in Beaver County showed up to a house to find an even worse situation than they imagined.

    According to police in Midland, a couple and their child were living in filth and the house was deplorable. 

    Channel 11 said when they showed up to the house, the man and woman inside were drunk and beating on each other.

    A young teenager inside witnessed it all, according to police.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Once they arrested Robert McDole and Anna Holben, they took a closer look inside the house and determined the young girl was living in a house of filth.

    According to police paperwork, the house "smelled strongly of urine and feces" and "was in a deplorable state with clutter and garbage."

    An upstairs toilet wasn't working, and police found a "makeshift" toilet on the back porch, consisting of a bucket and a toilet seat. 

    According to police, they've been to this house for similar incidents four times over the past year.

    The teenager is in foster care, while her father and his girlfriend are in jail. 

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police responding to fight find child living in filth, makeshift bathroom

  • Headline Goes Here

    DEP public hearings start Tuesday for proposed Shell pipeline

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report: Beaver County native suspended after ties to racist podcast…

  • Headline Goes Here

    FirstEnergy plans to shut down Beaver County nuclear plant

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man receives kidney from friend killed in van dragging incident