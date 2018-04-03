Police responding to fight find child living in filth, makeshift bathroom

MIDLAND, Pa. - Police responding to reports of a fight in Beaver County showed up to a house to find an even worse situation than they imagined.
According to police in Midland, a couple and their child were living in filth and the house was deplorable.
Channel 11 said when they showed up to the house, the man and woman inside were drunk and beating on each other.
A young teenager inside witnessed it all, according to police.
Once they arrested Robert McDole and Anna Holben, they took a closer look inside the house and determined the young girl was living in a house of filth.
According to police paperwork, the house "smelled strongly of urine and feces" and "was in a deplorable state with clutter and garbage."
An upstairs toilet wasn't working, and police found a "makeshift" toilet on the back porch, consisting of a bucket and a toilet seat.
According to police, they've been to this house for similar incidents four times over the past year.
The teenager is in foster care, while her father and his girlfriend are in jail.
